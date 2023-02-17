×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Florence Pugh Opens Harris Reed LFW Show in Dramatic Harlequin Dress and Platform Boots

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
DMB-HARRIS-REED-FLUID-FASHION-SHOW-141-2
Harris Reed February 2023 Collection at London Fashion Week
Harris Reed February 2023 Collection at London Fashion Week
Harris Reed February 2023 Collection at London Fashion Week
Harris Reed February 2023 Collection at London Fashion Week
View Gallery 12 Images

Florence Pugh can officially add runway model to her extensive resume.

The “Black Widow” actress opened Harris Reed’s runway show at London Fashion Week on Thursday. She brought her entertainer skills to the show as she performed a monologue, written by Harris, as she floated across the stage at Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall.

Harris Reed’s Fall Winter 2023 collection titled “All The World’s A Stage,” featured many William Shakespeare-inspired dresses and garments. Many theatrical themes ran through the collection, from harlequin patterns to upcycled theatre drapes, repurposed as gold lamé fabric. Shiny metallic, sparkly sequins, rich velvet were also intricate pieces to the collection.

Related

Moncler Genius Brings Immersive Experience 'Art of Genius' With Adidas, Pharrell, Alicia Keys & More to London Fashion Week

Florence Pugh Serves Up Drama in Red Peplum Dress, Top Hat & Platforms at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Florence Pugh Sees Red in Lipstick-Hued Gown With Pockets at British Fashion Awards 2022

harris reed, harris reed london fashion week, harris reed florence pugh, florence pugh harris reed, florence pugh, london fashion week, lfw, harris reed harry styles, harry styles harris reed, shania twain harris reed, designers, runway
Pugh for Harris Reed February 2023 Collection at London Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Marc Hibbert/Courtesy of Brand

For the show, Pugh was dressed in a silver and black sequin harlequin dress. The piece was covered in vertical diamonds and was complete with a black sculptural corset, long dramatic sleeves and a matching oversized halo-style head-topper. The skirt featured a slit up the left leg, which showed off her black knee-high boots. The boots were made of a satin material and featured a chunky platform base and a thick heel that reached at least 6 inches.

harris reed, harris reed london fashion week, harris reed florence pugh, florence pugh harris reed, florence pugh, london fashion week, lfw, harris reed harry styles, harry styles harris reed, shania twain harris reed, designers, runway
Pugh attends the Harris Reed show on Feb. 16 in London, England.
CREDIT: Dave Benett

After kicking off the show, other models showcased the rest of Harris Reed’s collection. Pugh’s dramatic headpiece wasn’t the only large structural piece on the runway; many other models donned garments from veils to tall hats to billowing fishtails and puffball miniskirts that “celebrate the process of getting dressed.”

London Fashion Week officially begins on Feb. 17 and concludes on Feb. 21. Other than Harris Reed, many other designers like Burberry, David Koma, Christopher Kane and more will present their newest lines in the UK city.

PHOTOS: Click here to see the entire Harris Reed Fall Winter 2023 Collection, presented at London Fashion Week.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad