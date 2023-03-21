Florence Pugh Gives Menswear-Inspired Dress a Daring Twist in 6-Inch Heels at ‘A Good Person’ NYC Premiere

Florence Pugh attended the premiere of her new movie, “A Good Person,” on Monday night in New York City. The actress was joined by castmates Molly Shannon and Zoe Lister-Jones as well as the film’s director, Zach Braff. She also brought a few special guests to the event as well; her parents and her grandmother.

Pugh attends MGM’s “A Good Person” New York Screening at Metrograph on March 20 in New York City. CREDIT: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

To the event, Pugh wore a daring look from Valentino. She donned a dress that had a menswear twist to it. The garment featured a white beaded top with a collar and black tie. The backless top also included black lining along the sides as well as a keyhole in the center beneath the tie. A long black skirt completed the dress. Pugh added small earrings for her accessories.

Pugh and her parents, Clinton and Deborah Pugh attend MGM’s “A Good Person” New York Screening at Metrograph on March 20, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Dominik Bindl/WireImage

When it came to shoes, the award-winning actress’ footwear was mostly hidden beneath the long hem of her skirt. However, a thick black platform base peeked out. Towering heels totaling at least 5 to 6 inches in height finished the set, allowing Pugh to further elevate her ensemble — literally — on the red carpet.

Pugh and her grandmother, Pat Mackin attend MGM’s “A Good Person” New York Screening at Metrograph on March 20 in New York City. CREDIT: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The “Midsommar” star frequently coordinates her outfits with similarly colored pumps and sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Platform and combat boots by brands like Valentino, Prada and Giambattista Valli are also favorites, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, Pugh can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Allbirds, Adidas and Converse.

