President Biden’s Granddaughter Finnegan Biden Slips On Barely-There Sandals at King Charles Coronation Reception With Jill Biden in London

Finnegan Biden stepped out in spring-worthy style today at the King Charles coronation reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace in London.

The granddaughter of President Joe Biden joined her grandmother, first lady Jill Biden, and members of the royal family for the celebration ahead of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation ceremony, which will take place on Saturday morning.

Finnegan donned an emerald green dress. The garment included a mock neckline and a flowy skirt. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, she opted for minimal accessories and styled her hair straight.

(L-R) Kate Middleton, Finnegan Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the coronation at Buckingham Palace in London on May 5, 2023 ahead of the coronation weekend. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Completing Finnegan’s outfit was a pair of nude sandals. The classic style included a thick strap across the toe, a round outsole and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden (left) arrive for a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation on May 5, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

First lady Jill Biden was sharply outfitted for the affair. Dr. Biden initially arrived in a blue belted coat. Underneath, she wore a black and white floral dress. On her feet was a pair of slingback pumps by Dior. The silhouette had a shiny pointed-toe, thick strap at the back and small heel.

First lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden attend a reception at Buckingham Palace on May 5, 2023 in London ahead of the coronation weekend. CREDIT: Getty Images

The $990 fabric style — one of the first lady’s most-worn pairs — featured a pointed-toe silhouette accented with matching 4-inch inverted “comma” heels. The style was complete with its signature embroidered cotton slingback straps, accented by flat bows printed with “J’Adore Dior” lettering for a whimsically chic statement.

Dior’s “J’Adior” slingback pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior

King Charles will be recognized as King with his formal coronation at Buckingham Palace, taking place on May 6. The moment will also recognize Camilla, Queen Consort as the new Queen.

During the coronation, King Charles will be taken in the first procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the historic Diamond Jubilee State Coach, first used in the State Opening of Parliament in 2014. The procession will take Charles through the Admiralty Arch and Parliament Street before reaching the Abbey, followed by the religious service at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET).

After the service, there will be a procession taking Charles and Camilla back to the Palace in the historic Gold State Coach, which has been used in every royal coronation since 1831. The ceremony will end with a balcony appearance by the monarchs and royal family members.

King Charles’ Coronation will also include a concert on Sunday with special performances by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, British pop group Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

King Charles III’s coronation will broadcast on a range of platforms, including BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. Reports from the Abbey are also expected to air on ITV’s social media channels, CNN and Fox News.

