President Biden’s Granddaughter Finnegan Biden Wears Green HVN Dress & Heels for Coronation Big Lunch

Finnegan Biden served spring-worthy style alongside her grandmother, first lady Jill Biden, at the Big Lunch in London today. The duo joined British prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife at the event, which celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Finnegan wore a green dress by HVN with white bows printed all over. The piece featured a deep V-neckline, short fitted sleeves and a breezy midi skirt. The 23-year-old star initially parted her hair in the middle and styled it wavy. She later clipped it back into a low bun, while greeting guests with her granddaughter. As for glam, Finnegan opted for subtle makeup and minimal accessories.

First lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden attend the Coronation Big Lunch at Downing Street on May 7, 2023. CREDIT: PA Images via Getty Images

First lady Jill Biden looked chic at the affair. The educator donned a long-sleeve white floral dress by Gabriela Hearst. The garment included slightly pointed shoulders and a round neckline.

Related Stella McCartney Gives Edgy Touch to Power Dressing in Blazer Minidress & Leather Thigh-High Boots for King Charles III's Coronation Concert Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Wears Her Mom's Jewels in Sunflower Dress & Sandals at Kentucky Derby 2023 Kansas City Chiefs Owner's Daughter Gracie Hunt Elevates Blue Minidress With Sparkling Heels at National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction

Unfortunately, the angle of the photos didn’t allow for a peak at their footwear. However, it is likely that both Finnegan and Biden wore pointed-toe pumps or sandals. When it comes to footwear, Finnegan tends to gravitate towards refined styles and comfortable silhouettes.

First lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden attend the Coronation Big Lunch at Downing Street on May 7, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

King Charles III became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the second-longest reigning monarch in history, on Sept. 8, 2022. At 73, Charles, who was formerly known as Prince of Wales, became the oldest person to accede to the British throne.

The Coronation Service was held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.