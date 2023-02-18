Fat Joe Styles Viral Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 Low With Shearling Jacket at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Fat Joe attended the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Vivint Arena yesterday in Salt Lake City, coaching on Team Ryan alongside two-time WNBA Champion Lisa Leslie and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

Fat Joe attends the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena on Feb. 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “What’s Luv?” rapper wore a black shearling jacket featuring leather lapels and Tiffany blue buttons to the popular 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend event. The outerwear was worn overtop what appeared to be a black T-shirt. On bottom, the hitmaker wore black trousers made of a breezy windbreaker fabric that made the style slouchy and easy to move in. Joe was iced out in diamond encrusted jewelry including a large wrist watch. He also sported black sunglasses, shielding his eyes in style.

On his feet, Joe sported a coveted pair of black and the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837” sneakers, which are reportedly priced at $400. The highly sought after pair are comprised of a black suede upper and tumbled leather Swoosh in Tiffany’s iconic robin’s-egg blue hue. “Tiffany” script appears on the tongue tag while each heel tab displays the classic “Nike Air” branding in black. The shoe were completed with an engraved Tiffany silver badge. The look is completed with a range of accompanying sterling silver accessories available separately.

Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: via Fight Club

The style went viral after being worn by none other than LeBron James. Previously, Nike also launched its own Tiffany-esque SB Dunk Low sneakers in a black and teal color scheme with Diamond Supply Co. in 2005, as well as luxury collaborations with brands including Dior and Sacai.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game participants on Team Ryan included ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez, WWE Superstar The Miz, rapper Cordae, five-time American Music Award winner Kane Brown and actor Sinqua Walls, among others.

