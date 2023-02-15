×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Evangeline Lilly Talks ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ in White Thigh-High Boots on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

By Irene San Segundo
Irene San Segundo

Irene San Segundo

More Stories By Irene

View All
Evangeline Lilly on ‘Kelly Clarkson.”
Kelly Clarkson in Forte_Forte
Kelly Clarkson in River Island
Kelly Clarkson in Bottega Veneta Sandals
Kelly Clarkson in Asos Mules
View Gallery 8 Images

Evangeline Lilly donned an edgy look for her latest talk show appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” today.

The actress is currently on an International tour promoting “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,” her latest Marvel movie, which is set to hit theaters on Feb. 17.

On “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she sat with the singer-turned-TV host to discuss her role in the movie, her dream crossover collaboration with Wonder Woman and more.

For the interview, Lilly stepped out in a sleeveless black dress with an original silhouette that featured a turtleneck, draped finish, and side slits that allowed for a better look at her footwear.

Evangeline Lilly on "Kelly Clarkson"
Evangeline Lilly on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Feb. 15, 2023.

Related

Tia Mowry Dances to 'Flowers' in Swimsuit & 'Safety Pin' Sandals on Valentine's Day

Vanessa Williams Slips Into Red Suede Boots & Black Satin Skirt for Pamella Roland's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Michael B. Jordan Serves Up Preppy Style in Plaid Chanel Jacket & Shiny Leather Boots at 'Creed III' Photocall

Lilly accessorized the look with just a pair of twisted gold earrings. For beauty, the Marvel star kept it natural but TV-ready with matte lips in a soft brown tone, black mascara and a black manicure matching the dress.

Lilly made the outfit pop with a striking pair of over-the-knee white leather boots. The style featured a slouchy finish around the ankles, pointed toes and block heels.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Evangeline Lilly on 'Kelly Clarkson" in Los Angeles.
Evangeline Lilly on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Feb. 15, 2023.

When it comes to shoe choices, Lilly tends to favor shiny finishes and daring footwear silhouettes that add to the dramatic outfits she’s known for on the red carpet.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” hits theaters on Feb. 17 In this film, Lilly plays Hope van Dyne (Wasp) alongside Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man. The movie follows the duo as they fight against Jonathan Majors’ villain Kang the Conqueror.

PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson’s Wardrobe on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad