Evangeline Lilly Talks ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ in White Thigh-High Boots on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

Evangeline Lilly donned an edgy look for her latest talk show appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” today.

The actress is currently on an International tour promoting “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,” her latest Marvel movie, which is set to hit theaters on Feb. 17.

On “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she sat with the singer-turned-TV host to discuss her role in the movie, her dream crossover collaboration with Wonder Woman and more.

For the interview, Lilly stepped out in a sleeveless black dress with an original silhouette that featured a turtleneck, draped finish, and side slits that allowed for a better look at her footwear.

Evangeline Lilly on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Feb. 15, 2023.

Lilly accessorized the look with just a pair of twisted gold earrings. For beauty, the Marvel star kept it natural but TV-ready with matte lips in a soft brown tone, black mascara and a black manicure matching the dress.

Lilly made the outfit pop with a striking pair of over-the-knee white leather boots. The style featured a slouchy finish around the ankles, pointed toes and block heels.

When it comes to shoe choices, Lilly tends to favor shiny finishes and daring footwear silhouettes that add to the dramatic outfits she’s known for on the red carpet.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” hits theaters on Feb. 17 In this film, Lilly plays Hope van Dyne (Wasp) alongside Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man. The movie follows the duo as they fight against Jonathan Majors’ villain Kang the Conqueror.

