Evangeline Lilly Pops in Orange Feathered Skirt & Glossy Pumps on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Evangeline Lilly showed up in a monochromatic look on the set of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night in New York.

The Canadian actress stopped by the late-night show as part of her promotion tour for her latest Marvel movie, “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” which is set to hit theaters on Feb. 17. For her interview, Lilly wore an orange sequined top and feathered skirt, combined it with a blazer and matching tights.

Evangeline Lilly at Jimmy Fallon Tonight on Feb. 9. CREDIT: Getty Images

She turned on the red factor matching the outfit with red matte lips and smokey eyes in black. Lilly styled her blond pixie straight and gave her fringe a messy relaxed finish, as she’s been doing in the past weeks.

Evangeline Lilly at Jimmy Fallon Tonight on Feb. 9. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Lost” star went for a pair of red patent leather stilettos with 4-inch metallic heels. The style featured a glossy finish.

Lilly tends to favor metallic finishes and daring footwear silhouettes that match the dazzling outfits she’s known for on the red carpet.

During the promotional tour of the film, Lilly has been working with stylist Kevin Michael Ericson who also dresses other Hollywood big names like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Mandy Moore.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” hits theaters on Feb. 17 In this film, Lilly plays Hope van Dyne (Wasp) alongside Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man. The movie follows the duo as they fight against Jonathan Majors’ villain Kang the Conqueror.

