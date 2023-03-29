Eva Longoria Adds Platform Converse Sneakers to Her Workout Style

Eva Longoria elevated her athleisure attire with an interesting footwear choice in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the actress-turned-entrepreneur shared a few clips from her workout on the social media site.

Longoria uploaded several videos of herself working out with a trainer at Front Line Coalition in New Mexico on her Instagram Stories. In the videos, the “Desperate Housewives” alum works up a sweat while completing rope slams and lifting weights.

For the training session, Longoria wore a black Frontline tank top with sleek ombré leggings. She protected her hands with fingerless gloves and styled her hair in a loose ponytail.

Eva Longoria via Instagram Stories on March 28, 2023.

Completing Longoria’s outfit were the Converse Run Star Hike Hi trainers. The silhouette features a high-top design, a platform sole, a pull tab for easy entry, lace-up fastening, breathable eyelet vets for the foot and a 2-inch heel.

Popularized in the ‘90s, many platform sneakers feature an exaggerated sole on a classic sneaker silhouette. The style is often credited to being popularized by The Spice Girls, returning to fashion in the late 2010s as part of the resurgence of ‘90s trends.

Eva Longoria via Instagram Stories on March 28, 2023.

Longoria is known for having a cozy style yet classy sartorial fashion sense that allows her to have fun with comfy and eye-catching designs. As for footwear, the producer favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands. She is also an avid sneaker collector. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Yeezy, Nike, New Balance and Asics.

The “Devious Maids” star has also ventured into the fashion industry over the years. She launched a clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which offered a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts. She has also collaborated on a footwear line.

