Eva Longoria Suits Up in Blazer Dress, Lace Tights & Pointy Pumps for Victoria Beckham’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Eva Longoria looked sharp and sleek to support her best friend Victoria Beckham in Paris today.

The actress attended Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week fall 2023 show on Friday. She wore a navy blue blazer dress while out in the French city. She added black lace tights to the outfit that featured Beckham’s logo throughout.

Longoria attends the Victoria Beckham fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 3. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Longoria accessorized with large rectangle sunglasses and layered silver necklaces and a few rings. She also carried a light blue clutch bag.

The actress completed her outfit with a pair of sharp black heels. She wore heels with two ankle straps for a little extra support and a pointed toe. The suede pumps featured a thin heel that reached at least 4 inches.

A closer look at Longoria’s shoes. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

When it comes to her footwear style, Longoria favors sleek slip-on sandals and heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, and Gianvito Rossi. However, she’s also an avid sneaker collector, and has frequently shared photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more.

Longoria attends the Victoria Beckham Fall Winter 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 3. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

