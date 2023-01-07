Eva Longoria Wins 10 Directors to Watch Award in Fitted Khaki Colored Jumpsuit and Red Pumps at Variety Brunch

Eva Longoria attended the Variety Creative Impact Awards & 10 Directors To Watch, 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival at Parker Palm Springs yesterday in Palm Springs, Calif.

Eva Longoria attends the Variety Creative Impact Awards & 10 Directors To Watch, 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival at Parker Palm Springs on Jan. 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, Calif. CREDIT: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The “Desperate Housewives” actress wore a neutral-toned ensemble with colorful pumps. Longoria won the award for “The Top 10 Directors to Watch” for her direction on the upcoming film titled “Flamin’ Hot” about the supposed creator of the Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Richard Montanez.

Longoria dressed for the moment in a khaki colored jumpsuit from Maticeveski with a collared neckline and breezy top half that transitioned into a fitted waistline and trousers. The garment’s defining detail was found in its billowing sleeves with openings that offered Longoria’s look visual interest.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Longoria wore a pair of red pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the award-winning thespian a comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities.

Longoria is known for her monochrome looks, specifically workout sets with coordinating sneakers. The “Unplugging” star often wears matching separates like crop tops, sweatshirts, and leggings from brands like Alo Yoga, Girlfriend Collective, Athleta and more. The styling hack is one of the most popular this year, creating streamlined outfits through pieces in the same colors.

Longoria is an avid sneaker collector,frequently sharing photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics, and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with the European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pump and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

