Eva Longoria Talks ‘Flamin’ Hot’ in Classic Jeans & Mesh Pumps at SXSW 2023

Eva Longoria joined in on the South by Southwest (SXSW) fun in Austin to promote her latest project and feature directorial debut with the highly anticipated Searchlight Pictures biopic “Flamin’ Hot.” The story is centered around Richard Montañez and the creation of the spicy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos snack and sensation. The film will be released on Hulu on June 9.

For the occasion, the multi-hyphenate star elevated a pair of light denim high-waist jeans with a black blazer. The blazer was the quintessential touch needed with its shiny lapels and coordinating buttons.

Eva Longoria attends the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 11, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images for SXSW

Longoria layered the jacket on top of a simple black tee. Her accessories included a gold chain necklace and dainty earrings.

Related Chelsea Handler Gets Casually Chic in Floral Dress & Vegan Leather Sneakers at SXSW 2023 Anna Kendrick Sparkles in Whimsical Minidress & Pointy Mules at Variety's Power of Comedy Event at SXSW 2023 Elizabeth Olsen Puts Punk Twist on Red Carpet Dressing in Ankle Boots at SXSW's 'Love & Death' Premiere

As for footwear, Longoria chose Saint Laurent’s Anja mesh pumps. The slip-on style was complete with a pointed toe and mesh upper with leather trim. Sitting on a 4.13-inch covered stiletto heel, the design was made in Italy. Pointed-toe pumps remain one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Eva Longoria attends the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 11, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images for SXSW

The “Devious Maids” star has explored many avenues of the fashion industry over the years. She launched a clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which offered a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts. She has also collaborated with footwear brands like Loci Nine Sneakers and Le Silla.

Longoria is known for having a cozy style yet classy sartorial fashion sense that allows her to have fun with comfy and eye-catching designs. As for footwear, the producer favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi, and more top brands. She is also an avid sneaker collector. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Yeezy, Nike, New Balance and Asics.

South by Southwest (SXSW) previews and celebrates new developments in technology, film, music, and more fields. Held annually in Austin, Texas, this year’s event takes place from March 10-19. The event includes panels and festivals for music, film, and television, including Variety’s Intelligence Platform and musical performances at Billboard Presents The Stage and the Dr. Martens Stage.

PHOTOS: Eva Longoria’s Red Carpet Style Through the Years