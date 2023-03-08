Eva Longoria Chicly Makes a Cocktail in Plunging Dress & Mesh Pumps on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Eva Longoria brought sparkling style to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York City on March 7.
The actress-turned-entrepreneur stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about her new CNN show, “Searching for Mexico,” showing off her cocktail-making skills and even made Colbert a drink with her tequila brand Casa Del Sol.
Longoria looked stunning for the interview. The “Desperate Housewives” alum arrived wearing a black rhinestone-embellished dress. The piece had a plunging V-neckline, long flowy sleeves, a fitted bodice and a sweeping hem.
To place more emphasis on her wardrobe, Longoria simply accessorized with stud earrings and styled her hair in a low ponytail. As for glam, she went with a smokey eye and a glossy neutral pout.
When it came down to the shoes, Longoria slipped into a pair of mesh pointed-toe pumps. The see-through style included a triangular toe, high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a 6-inch heel.
Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.
Longoria is known for having a cozy style yet classy sartorial fashion sense that allows her to have fun with comfy and eye-catching designs. As for footwear, the producer favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands. She is also an avid sneaker collector. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Yeezy, Nike, New Balance and Asics.
The “Devious Maids” star has also ventured into the fashion industry over the years. She launched a clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which offered a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts. She has also collaborated on a footwear line.
