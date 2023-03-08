Eva Longoria Chicly Makes a Cocktail in Plunging Dress & Mesh Pumps on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Eva Longoria brought sparkling style to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York City on March 7.

The actress-turned-entrepreneur stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about her new CNN show, “Searching for Mexico,” showing off her cocktail-making skills and even made Colbert a drink with her tequila brand Casa Del Sol.

Longoria looked stunning for the interview. The “Desperate Housewives” alum arrived wearing a black rhinestone-embellished dress. The piece had a plunging V-neckline, long flowy sleeves, a fitted bodice and a sweeping hem.

To place more emphasis on her wardrobe, Longoria simply accessorized with stud earrings and styled her hair in a low ponytail. As for glam, she went with a smokey eye and a glossy neutral pout.

Eva Longoria arrives at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on March 7, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Related Sofia Richie & Nicole Richie Serve Chic Sibling Style in Preppy Outfits & Pumps at Chanel's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Mia Goth Walks the Runway in Sheer Skirt & Buckled Pumps for Miu Miu's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Hayden Panettiere Embraces All-Black Dressing in Sequined Pumps & Sheer Trench Coat at 'Scream 6' Premiere

When it came down to the shoes, Longoria slipped into a pair of mesh pointed-toe pumps. The see-through style included a triangular toe, high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a 6-inch heel.

A closer look at Eva Longoria’s pumps while arriving at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in New York City on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Eva Longoria on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert on March 7, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Longoria is known for having a cozy style yet classy sartorial fashion sense that allows her to have fun with comfy and eye-catching designs. As for footwear, the producer favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands. She is also an avid sneaker collector. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Yeezy, Nike, New Balance and Asics.

Eva Longoria on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert on March 7, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

The “Devious Maids” star has also ventured into the fashion industry over the years. She launched a clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which offered a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts. She has also collaborated on a footwear line.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Longoria’s red carpet style through the years.