Eva Longoria Commands Attention in Daring Chainmail Dress & Clear Sandal Heels at New Year’s Eve Party

Eva Longoria waved goodbye to 2022 in a sparkling way. The “Desperate Housewives” star wore a daring dress as seen on her Instagram on Jan. 1.

Longoria’s look featured a dress designed with a crystal-embellished collar that flowed into an open-back silhouette, with a thigh-high slit. The dress was finished with a mesh lining along the inside.

Overtop, the businesswoman wore a sleek black blazer with a tailored fit that she shrugged off and laid on the back of her chair for pictures.

Along with the glittering dress, Longoria opted for equally shiny accessories including a silver chain bracelet and diamond ear cuffs. As for her hair, the producer wore her dark tresses straightened and parted down the middle.

The Casa Del Sol owner upped the drama in her outfit, strapping into sandal heels made of a clear vinyl that gave the footwear an added edge. The see-through shoes were fitted with reflective gold arches and very thin stiletto-style heels, around 3 to 4 inches in height.

A clear heel often gives the illusion of length, elongating a silhouette with a style that is seemingly not there. The footwear also acts as a great neutral piece, especially when paired alongside such a bold dress.

When she’s not wearing heels, Longoria is all about sneakers. An avid sneaker collector, the star frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. For more dressy occasions, Longoria favors sleek slip-on sandals and heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, and Gianvito Rossi.

