Eva Longoria Goes Sporty Chic in All-White Sweatsuit & Nike ‘Lemon Twist’ Blazers

Eva Longoria was spotted taking a walk in a cozy sweat set and sleek kicks while in Los Angeles yesterday.

Dressed for a casual stroll, the “Desperate Housewives” star wore a white hoodie and matching sweatpants.

Eva Longoria is seen in Los Angeles on Jan 05 2023. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

With the hood up, Longoria shaded her features further thanks to a pair of large black shades. The actress opted to keep her seemingly wet hair hidden under her hood and accessorized her simple ensemble with gold jewelry.

Eva Longoria is seen in Los Angeles on Jan 05 2023. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

On her feet, Longoria kept up the casual vibes and laced up white low-top Nike Blazers in “Lemon Twist” with an oversized silhouette, white leather uppers, white laces and a neon yellow Swoosh. Like many other Nike sneaker styles, this pair was further elevated with thick platform soles that made for a dynamic addition to Longoria’s look.

Unlike athletic sneakers, most sneakers made for everyday wear feature an all-leather or partial leather construction with less practical additions like platform soles or decorative laces.

A closer look at Eva Longoria’s sneakers. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Longoria is all about sneakers. An avid collector, the star frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. When she’s not wearing sneakers, Longoria favors sleek slip-on sandals and heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, and Gianvito Rossi.

