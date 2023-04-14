Eva Longoria Delivers Breezy Style in Striped Maxi Dress & Padded Pink Mules for Husband José Batón’s Birthday

Eva Longoria celebrated her husband José Batón in breezy spring style.

On Thursday, the actress-turned-entrepreneur uploaded a photo of herself posing alongside Batòn and their son Santiago. The trio cuddles closely while standing in the middle of a plush living room.

“Happy birthday to the best dad, family man and husband anyone could ask for! 💗” Longoria wrote under the post.

Longoria looked ultra-chic for the celebration. The “Desperate Housewives” alum wore a flowy, striped maxi dress. The piece featured a deep V-neckline and distressed detailing on the hem. The entertainer styled her hair in a high ponytail and opted for soft makeup.

Adding a pop of color to her wardrobe, Longoria completed her look with padded hot-pink mules. The vibrant style had thick straps across the toe, a square outsole and was set on a small pyramid heel.

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Longoria’s husband Jòse Batón was casually dressed for the occasion. The producer donned a dark long-sleeve top with beige pants and slip-on sneakers. Santiago followed in his father’s footsteps and sported a navy blue polo shirt with khaki shorts and black sneakers.

Eva Longoria and her husband José Bastòn at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on May 17, 2022. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Longoria is known for having a cozy style yet classy sartorial fashion sense that allows her to have fun with comfy and eye-catching designs. As for footwear, the producer favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands. She is also an avid sneaker collector. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Yeezy, Nike, New Balance and Asics.

The “Devious Maids” star has also ventured into the fashion industry over the years. She launched a clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which offered a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts. She has also collaborated on a footwear line.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Longoria’s red carpet style through the years.