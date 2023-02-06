‘Pregnant’ Eva Longoria Impressively Dances in Heels to Viral Shakira Revenge Song

Eva Longoria is currently filming an undisclosed project in New York City. The actress shared a behind-the-scenes video of her work day to her TikTok this weekend, revealing the look of her new character.

Dressed in a white bodycon dress, Longoria surprised her followers with a fake baby bump, while dancing to Shakira’s new revenge song with Bizarrap titled “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” which has been going viral on TikTok.

The “Desperate Housewives” star’s dress featured a scoop neckline and a below-the-knee hemline. Longoria styled this chic ensemble with a caramel overcoat and a white over-the-shoulder purse with a thin gold chain strap and an equally dainty gold chain necklace.

Longoria was sporting her classic natural glam look of a nude lip and a glowing complexion and had her hair softly parted in the center and styled in soft waves.

Even more impressively, Longoria was dancing to the song in a ladylike pair of nude pointed-toe pumps. The style featured stiletto heels elevating her outfit by at least 4 inches.

This isn’t the first time Longoria has shown off her dance moves for TikTok. A few months back the actress was seen dancing to Cheryl Lynn’s “Got to Be Real” in a chic feather minidress and gold stiletto sandals.

When it comes to footwear, the actress is not afraid of sporting sky-high heels. For the red carpet and similar media events, you can typically find Longoria sporting a metallic stiletto sandal or a nude pump from brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham or Jimmy Choo. However, the opposite can be said for her more “off-duty” moments. Longoria is an avid sneaker collector, often sharing photos and videos of herself on social media in shoes from sporty brands like Nike, New Balance, and more.

