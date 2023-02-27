Eva Longoria Does Business-Chic Style in Mesh Pumps & Victoria Beckham Tailored Trousers

Eva Longoria gave a business-chic ensemble a sharp finish in her latest Instagram post.

Over the weekend, the Golden Globe-nominated actress uploaded a carousel-style image, which sees her standing in the middle of a room that includes decorative artwork on the walls. Longoria was clearly feeling her outfit as she captioned the post, “It’s the pants for me.”

The new imagery sees the “Desperate Housewives” alum posing in an oversized blazer jacket, which she complemented with a simple black top and tailored trousers by Victoria Beckham. The patterned pants featured a wide waistband, small belt loops, side slant pockets and a baggy hemline.

Sticking to a sophisticated style aesthetic, Longoria amped her wardrobe with thin hoop earrings and a collection of gold bangle bracelets.

Related Jamie Lee Curtis Chooses Red-Hot Plunging Dress & Crystal-Covered Pumps for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023 Paris Hilton Revamps 2002 Chainmail Dress With Corset & Sparkling Pumps at Klarna's House of Y2K Launch Party Reese Witherspoon Gives Little Black Dress a Surrealist Touch in Louboutins at 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Premiere

Completing the entertainer’s look was a pair of mesh pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style peaked out slightly underneath her pants leg and featured a floral accent on the toe.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Eva Longoria attends the Variety Creative Impact Awards & 10 Directors To Watch, 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival at Parker Palm Springs on Jan. 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, Calif. CREDIT: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Longoria is known for having a cozy style yet classy sartorial fashion sense that allows her to have fun with comfy and eye-catching designs. As for footwear, the producer favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands. She is also an avid sneaker collector. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Yeezy, Nike, New Balance and Asics.

The “Devious Maids” star has also ventured into the fashion industry over the years. She launched a clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which offered a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts. She has also collaborated on a footwear line.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Longoria’s red carpet style through the years.