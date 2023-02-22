Eva Longoria Means Business in Sky-High Peep-Toe Heels for Roybal Q&A

Eva Longoria joined students yesterday at the Edward Roybal Learning Center for a Q&A in Los Angeles. The star spoke onstage beside the principal of Edward Roybal Learning Center Blanca Cruz.

For the talk, Longoria donned an oversized tan blazer with boxy shoulders and a slouchy fit that gave the “Desperate Housewives” star’s outfit a formal feel. Underneath, Longoria layered on a plain black tee which she tucked neatly into classic high-waisted jeans that offered a casual touch.

Eva Longoria spoke at the Edward Roybal Learning Center for a Q&A in Los Angeles on Feb. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea

Longoria accessorized with plenty of gold rings, a chain necklace and large hoops for good measure, not straying from her subdued style of bling. As for her hair, Longoria styled her lengthy tresses parted down the middle, worn in brushed-out curls that gave her lengthy follicles loads of volume.

Although they were hard to see, Longoria lifted herself to new heights in a daring pair of neutral peep-toe platform heels. The seemingly tan platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes, and towering block heels reaching around 5 to 6 inches in height.

A closer look at Eva Longoria’s shoes. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry.

Eva Longoria with students at the Edward Roybal Learning Center for a Q&A in Los Angeles on Feb. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea

When it comes down to footwear, Longoria is an avid sneaker collector. She frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics, and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with the European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pumps and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

