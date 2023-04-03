Eva Longoria Poses in Cutout Bathing Suit & Classic Sneakers During ‘Searching for Mexico’ Promo

Eva Longoria is exploring Mexican cuisine in a new CNN series “Searching for Mexico.”

In her latest episode, which premiered Sunday night, the “Desperate Housewives” alum traveled to Yucatán in style. Taking to Instagram to promote the show, she shared a couple of photos and clips from her adventures.

“Next stop: Yucatán 🇲🇽 I learned so much about Mayan tradition and history. Can’t wait for y’all to see what this magical destination is all about,” she captioned the slideshow.

In the foremost shot, Longoria is posing in water, modeling a white bathing suit with a zip-up front, long sleeves and a smattering of tiny, triangle-shaped cutouts throughout.

Another snap sees her dressed in a sleek, sandy-colored outfit consisting of a beige button-down shirt tucked into wide-leg linen trousers. For shoes, she donned a pair of classic white lace-up sneakers.

While it’s not clear what brand she’s wearing, the 48-year-old actress is a known fan of sneakers from brands like Nike, Puma and Allbirds, as well as sustainable brand, Løci. She actually posted a quick video of a crisp white pair from the latter on her Instagram story yesterday. Mila Kunis, Lucy Hale and Olivia Wilde are other celebrities that have been spotted in Løci.

Eva Longoria at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

When Longoria gets a bit more dressed up, she tends to reach for boots and heels from top brands, including Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti, Gianvito Rossi and Victoria Beckham, who is a close friend. She gravitates toward slinky PVC mules, pointy stilettos and strappy styles. Most recently, she chose Aquazzura’s Flow Plateau platform sandals featuring a sky-high 5-inch heel for Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party.