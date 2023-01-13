Emma Stone Elevates Pleated Dress With Oversized Coat & Knee-High Boots for ‘When You Finish Saving The World’ Screening

Emma Stone stepped out in chic style for a special screening of her new movie, “When You Finish Saving The World” in New York City on Jan. 12. The Academy Award-winning actress and her husband Dave McCary produced the comedy-drama, which stars Julianne Moore and “Stranger Things” actor Flinn Wolfhard.
Stone was sharply dressed for the occasion, arriving in an olive green duster coat that was layered over a cream mid-sleeve dress by Louis Vuitton. The top of the breezy piece featured a sheer neckline, fitted bodice and a pleated skirt. The “Easy A” star accessorized the ensemble with a thin black belt and gold necklaces.
Stone parted her hair on the side and slicked it back into a low bun. She added a pop of color to the look with a bold red lip and a matching manicure.
When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer tied her outfit together with black knee-high boots. The silhouette peaked out underneath her dress and included an almond-shaped toe and stacked block heel.
Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.
Stone has a shoe wardrobe that consists of pointed-toe pumps, often hailing from Louis Vuitton and top brands like Celine and Nicholas Kirkwood. When she’s off-duty, she will likely slip into APL sneakers, Aeyda and Birkenstock sandals and Jenni Kayne mules.
