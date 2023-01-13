Emma Stone Elevates Pleated Dress With Oversized Coat & Knee-High Boots for ‘When You Finish Saving The World’ Screening

Emma Stone stepped out in chic style for a special screening of her new movie, “When You Finish Saving The World” in New York City on Jan. 12. The Academy Award-winning actress and her husband Dave McCary produced the comedy-drama, which stars Julianne Moore and “Stranger Things” actor Flinn Wolfhard.

Stone was sharply dressed for the occasion, arriving in an olive green duster coat that was layered over a cream mid-sleeve dress by Louis Vuitton. The top of the breezy piece featured a sheer neckline, fitted bodice and a pleated skirt. The “Easy A” star accessorized the ensemble with a thin black belt and gold necklaces.

Emma Stone attends the “When You Finish Saving The World” screening at Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Jan. 12, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Stone parted her hair on the side and slicked it back into a low bun. She added a pop of color to the look with a bold red lip and a matching manicure.

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer tied her outfit together with black knee-high boots. The silhouette peaked out underneath her dress and included an almond-shaped toe and stacked block heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Emma Stone attends the “When You Finish Saving The World” screening at Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Jan. 12, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Stone has a shoe wardrobe that consists of pointed-toe pumps, often hailing from Louis Vuitton and top brands like Celine and Nicholas Kirkwood. When she’s off-duty, she will likely slip into APL sneakers, Aeyda and Birkenstock sandals and Jenni Kayne mules.

