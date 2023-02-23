Emma Roberts Makes Elegant Arrival in Strapless Dress & Metallic Pumps at Prada’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

Emma Roberts made an elegant arrival at Prada’s fall 2023 fashion during Milan Fashion Week today. The high-fashion affair featured an A-list runway with appearances by supermodels Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

Roberts looked stunning for the occasion. The award-winning actress posed for photos in a light blue strapless dress and a beige trench coat that she kept draped on her arms.

Emma Roberts attends Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Emma Roberts attends Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: IPA/Comi/Mangiarotti / SplashNew

To amp up her look, the “Scream Queens” alum accessorized with a gold choker necklace and a sparkling yellow Prada handbag. For glam, Roberts went with soft makeup and styled her blond tresses in tousled waves.

Completing the “Holidate” star’s look were Prada’s Modellerie logo leather pumps. Made in Italy, Prada’s Modellerie pumps are punctuated with the signature triangle logo appliqué. The point-toe pair is anchored by a slanted 3-inch block heel for a sculptural touch.

Related Noah Cyrus Commands Attention in Daring Knit Dress & Leather Boots During Milan Fashion Week Kendall Jenner Takes the Runway in Blossoming Yellow Pumps at Prada's Fall 2023 MFW Show Gigi Hadid Blooms in 3D Flower Shorts & White Bouquet Heels at Prada's Fall 2023 Runway Show

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

A closer look at Emma Roberts metallic pumps at Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: IPA/Comi/Mangiarotti / SplashNew

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Unfabulous” actress’ tends to gravitate towards Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

Emma Roberts attends Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Marco Piovanotto/ABACAPRESS.COM

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery for more of Emma Roberts’ best style moments over the years.