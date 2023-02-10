Emma Roberts Pops in Polka Dots & Heeled Loafers at Kate Spade’s NYFW Presentation

Emma Roberts made a bold splash at her latest event.

The actress hit Kate Spade New York’s New York Fashion Week presentation on Friday morning at the Whitney Museum. She was joined by Quinta Brunson, Lana Condor, Ziwe, Haley Lu Richardson and more.

To the event, Roberts wore a black sheer long-sleeve top. She paired it with a high-waisted midi skirt. The A-line skirt was covered in a bold black and white polka dot print. She carried a black Kate Spade purse and added minimal jewelry.

Roberts attends the Kate Spade New York presentation during New York Fashion Week 2023 on Feb. 10. CREDIT: Steve Eichner/WWD

Roberts attends the Kate Spade New York presentation during New York Fashion Week 2023 on Feb. 10. CREDIT: Steve Eichner/WWD

For her footwear, the “Scream Queens” actress slipped into a pair of black loafers. Her classic style was made of shiny patent leather. They also featured a thick block heel that reached at least 2 inches.

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Unfabulous” actress’ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears versatile pairs including Valentino and Alexander McQueen boots, Gucci mules and Frankie4 sandals.

A closer look at Emma Roberts’ shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Prada and Christian Louboutin. Recently, Roberts went with a pair of Mary Jane shoes with a black crop top with a white tennis miniskirt and a gold sequin short-sleeve jacket, which she wore to Celine’s winter 2023 fashion show.

Condor, Roberts, Ziwe, Brunson and Richardson attend the Kate Spade New York presentation during New York Fashion Week 2023 on Feb. 10. CREDIT: Steve Eichner/WWD

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Roberts’ best style moments over the years.