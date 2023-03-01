Emma Roberts Keeps it Casual During Paris Fashion Week in Sweater, Jeans & White Sneakers

Emma Roberts looked comfortable but classic during her latest outing.

The “Unfabulous” star stepped out during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. She donned a laid-back look for her outing in the French city. Roberts wore a cream crewneck sweater with a matching collared shirt underneath. She paired the sweater with straight-leg light wash denim with a raw hem. Roberts accessorized with white frame sunglasses and a tan crossbody bag with a few pops of color on the seams.

Roberts leaves her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on March 1. CREDIT: Spread Pictures/MEGA

Roberts added a pair of sneakers to complete the casual outfit. She wore a white high-top Converse. The kicks were made of canvas with a thick platform base. The actress tends to gravitate toward the classic brand, and she has been seen in several pairs of Converse over the past few months, from low-top white sneakers to high-top platform styles in a lavender colorway.

Roberts leaves her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on March 1. CREDIT: Spread Pictures/MEGA

When hitting the red carpet, the “Scream Queens” actress often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Prada and Christian Louboutin. However, her off-duty footwear includes more casual styles like her Converse. She’s also favored chunky loafers and comfortable slides.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

