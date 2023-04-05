Emma Roberts Elevates LBD With Fisherman Platform Sandals at DSW x Crown Vintage Spring Collection Launch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Roberts celebrated the launch of her new spring collection with DSW’s owned brand Crown Vintage in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday. Held at the San Vicente Bungalows, the event gave guests a sneak peek at Roberts’ new curated capsule, which includes platform heels, wedges, loafers and fisherman sandals.

Roberts, who has been a Crown Vintage brand muse since 2022 brings her personal style and aesthetic to the product assortment.

“Great style reveals a part of yourself. It’s sharing who you are with the world. Everything in my closet has a story to tell,” Roberts says, “It’s not just what I wear, it’s a collection of little reminders of places I’ve been, different times in my life, moment with people I love.”

Emma Roberts attends the launch of her Crown Vintage spring collection with DSW at San Vicente Bungalows on April 4, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DSW

Emma Roberts attends the launch of her Crown Vintage spring collection with DSW at San Vicente Bungalows on April 4, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DSW

For the launch party, Roberts wore a strapless black minidress. The garment featured structured side slant pockets and streamlined metal boning at the center. The “Unfabulous” star complemented her dress with a white tank top and silver choker necklace.

As for glam, the “Holidate” actress went with soft neutral makeup. Roberts styled her long, blond tresses in loose waves and let two braids frame her face.

DSW Crown Vintage Farlie Sandal. CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DSW

Finishing Roberts’ wardrobe was the Crown Vintage Farlie Sandal. Simple yet stylish, this pair is an elevated version of a classic fisherman shoe. The interlocking leather upper adds a detailed touch while the silhouette exudes feminine vibes. The shoes also include a square open toe, lightly padded footbed, adjustable buckle strap closure and a 4.2-inch stacked triangle heel.

(L-R) Ashlee Simpson, Emma Roberts and Rocky Barnes attend Emma Roberts DSW x Crown Vintage Spring collection launch party at San Vicente Bungalows on April 4, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DSW

The Crown Vintage & Emma Roberts Spring 2023 campaign launches nationwide on April 11th on DSW.com and in all 500 store locations. Styles worn and chosen by Emma are all under $150 and range in price from $35 to $129.

