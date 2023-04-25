Emma Roberts Bundles Up on ‘American Horror Story’ Set in Gray Coat, Sweater & Lug Sole Boots

Emma Roberts was seen on the set of “American Horror Story” in New York on Monday. The 12th installment of the popular series, titled “American Horror Stories: Delicate,” will also feature Kim Kardashian as part of the cast.

While filming, Roberts wore a gray wool coat worn over a black midi skirt and an oversized gray sweater. She accessorized with a pink stocking hat, black sunglasses and she carried a brown tote bag.

Roberts is seen at the film set of the “American Horror Story” TV Series on April 24 in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The “Nerve” actress added chunky black boots to complete her look. Her shiny leather boots featured a rounded toe and strap around the ankles with silver metal closures. The boots also featured a thick lug sole that gave Roberts at least an inch of extra height.

Roberts was also seen the same day in a different look on set. This time, with a Golden Retriever in tow, she donned a brown wool coat over taupe-colored pants and a navy blue sweater. She added heeled loafers to this outfit for a preppier style.

When hitting the red carpet, the “Scream Queens” actress often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Prada and Christian Louboutin. However, her off-duty footwear includes more casual styles like her Converse. She’s also favored chunky loafers and comfortable slides.

