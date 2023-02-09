Emma D’Arcy Goes Vintage in Stone-Washed Denim & Stitched Loafers at ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ Opening Night

Emma D’Arcy was dressed in true vintage fashion on Wednesday night.

The “House of the Dragon” star arrived on the red carpet for the opening night of “The Lehman Trilogy” at Gillian Lynne Theatre in London. For the occasion, they wore a navy collared zip-up jacket atop a red sweater with faint white stripes around its neckline. Making the greatest statement, however, were D’Arcy’s jeans: wide-leg blue jeans with stone-washed fronts. The set was paired with thin silver earrings and a black crossbody bag for the occasion.

Emma D’Arcy attends the “The Lehman Trilogy” opening night at Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Feb. 8, 2023. CREDIT: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, D’Arcy finished their outfit with a set of thick black loafers. Though the shoes were mostly covered by their jeans’ hems, the set included rounded square toes with structured soles, as well as stitched toes to create a vintage feel. The set added a dapper finish to D’Arcy’s throwback attire, while simultaneously proving its versatility for a range of ensembles.

A closer look at D’Arcy’s shoes. CREDIT: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

D’Arcy’s footwear often features platform soles, giving them a boost of height for any occasion. On the red carpet, the “Misbehaviour” star frequently wears the style in darker materials like leather, hailing from brands including Cavalry, as well as Asics sneakers. Outside of edgy shoes, D’Arcy is also rising as a fashion world star, attending shows for brands including Acne Studios.

