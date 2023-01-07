Emma Chamberlain Goes Preppy in Louis Vuitton Mini Skirt and Black Leather Boots

Emma Chamberlain served up style at a Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner, which took place yesterday in Beverly Hills, Calif. The YouTube sensation and Louis Vuitton collaborator was dressed in a preppy black and red ensemble, decked out in the French designer brand’s wears from her head down to her feet.

Emma Chamberlain attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner on Jan. 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for W Magazine

Chamberlain wore a crimson collared button down atop a similarly colored turtleneck. Both tops were tucked into a black micro mini skirt that was belted in place. The social media star stacked on a plethora of gold jewelry and toted a black monogrammed Louis Vuitton bowling bag.

On her feet, the Cartier brand ambassador stepped into knee-high black leather boots with rounded toes and a glossy finish. The sleek pair streamlined Chamberlain’s silhouette while the stacked block heel they boasted offered the her a boost in height. Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements.

Related Louis Vuitton Reunites With Yayoi Kusama -- Here's How You Can Get the New Collab Julia Fox Serves Fierce Catwalk in Latex Bra, String Bikini & Leather Knee-High Boots on 'Watch What Happens Live' Mary J. Blige Shows Off Her Dance Moves in Sparkling Jumpsuit & Metallic Knee-High Boots at Miami Funk Fest

Emma Chamberlain attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner on Jan. 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for W Magazine

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Chamberlain’s shoe style varies from sporty to trendy. The “Anything Goes” podcast host often wears platform boots in a range of colors and silhouettes by Marc Jacobs, Windsor Smith and Jeffrey Campbell. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Nomasei loafers, Ugg boots and Simon Miller platform slides. When on the red carpet, she can be seen in sleek wedge, lug-sole and combat boots often by Louis Vuitton — which she’s served as a house ambassador for since 2019.

Emma Chamberlain attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner on Jan. 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for W Magazine

Discover Chamberlain’s starring role in Pacsun’s Spring 2022 campaign in the gallery.