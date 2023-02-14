Emily Ratajkowski Slips on Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoes During NYFW

Emily Ratajkowski went with a classic look for a recent outing in the Big Apple yesterday, during New York Fashion Week.

The supermodel wore a navy blue button-down shirt jacket that featured structured shoulders and matching buttons. She paired the top with a matching miniskirt that had an overlapping fold connected with a drawstring.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen walking in Soho on Feb. 14, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Ratajkowski accessorized the look with a bulky gold ring and hoops. She also added to the look with a hot pink dad hat and black rectangle sunglasses. She completed her accessories with a black leather Loewe shoulder bag that featured a thick monogram strap and gold hardware.

As for footwear, EmRata chose a pair of Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose shoes. The white sneakers featured a durable knitted upper with a beige rubber sole. The low-top shoes brought some color to the look with blue nylon pull tabs. The sneakers were originally released last year in June and are currently sold-out.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen walking in Soho on Feb. 14, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski is seen walking in Soho on Feb. 14, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Ratajkowski has been very busy during New York Fashion Week walking the runway for top labels like Jonathan Simkai and Tory Burch.

Emily Ratajkowski walks in Tory Burch’s fall 2023 fashion show at Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: RODIN BANICA 2023

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera,Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

