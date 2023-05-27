Emily Ratajkowski Takes a Stroll With Her Son Sylvester in Denim Jorts and Timberland Boots

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted out on a walk with her 2-year-old son Sylvester and her friend in New York today.

The runway regular took to the streets of the Big Apple pushing her son’s stroller wearing a black halter-style cropped top worn alongside unique oversized jean jorts in a light wash that sat low on her hips.

Emily Ratajkowski in New York with her son Sylvester on May 27, 2023. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Ratajkowski’s simplistic look was accessorized with thin black ’90s-esque shades and a large pendant necklace and rings. The fashionable star’s dark brown tresses were worn straightened and parted down the middle.

Adding an edgy boost to her look, Ratajkowski laced up a pair of classic Timberland Basic 6-Inch boots. The Timberland Basic 6-Inch boot was designed more than 40 years ago and remains a best-seller today, with tireless waterproof performance and instantly recognizable work-boot styling. The utilitarian closet staple featured neutral calf-high uppers in a sleek bright yellow lace-up silhouette, complete with rounded toes and ridged rubber and waterproof platform soles in tan.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Timberland Basic 6-Inch boots. CREDIT: Timberland

They are classic for a reason; crafted from premium leather they are made with the waterproof seam-sealing that helps to keep your feet dry. This waterproof lace-up silhouette has a padded collar for added comfort and is built to feel sturdy on the job and during your downtime. The model and mother brought new life to the shoe, styling it in a causal sort of “model off duty” look. Otherwise known as their “Original Yellow Boots,” Timberland’s Basic 6-Inch Boots have been worn by a multitude of celebrities including Rihanna and Teyana Taylor.

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Emily Ratajkowski in New York with her son Sylvester on May 27, 2023. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.