Emily Ratajkowski Gives Rainy-Day Style Chic Boost With Suede Coat & Red Snakeskin Boots

Emily Ratajkowski gave her rainy-day style a chic boost during her latest outing. The supermodel and activist was spotted out in New York City on Jan. 19.

For the occasion, Ratajkowski wore a dark brown suede coat. The outerwear had a thick fuzzy black collar with oversized sleeves, wide cuffs and square pockets. The “Gone Girl” actress complemented the piece with black flare-leg trousers. To amp up her look, she accessorized with dark shades, midi rings and thick copper triangle earrings.

Emily Ratajkowski out in New York City on Jan. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Santi / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski out in New York City on Jan. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Santi / SplashNews.com

Sticking to a casual vibe, Ratajkowski went with soft glam and a glossy neutral pout. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it bone straight.

When it came down to the shoes, the “My Body” author completed her look with red snakeskin boots. The silhouette peaked out underneath her pants and appeared to include an elongated square toe and was accented with a black design throughout.

Related Tia Mowry Flatters Her Feet With Delicate Anklet in Puffer Vest & Leggings Posing in Her Shoe Closet Dwyane Wade Slips Into Shiny Black Boots & Cropped Trousers at 'Truth Be Told' Premiere With Gabrielle Union Dakota Johnson Channels Y2K Denim Style in Bustier Top & Pointy Boots at Sundance Film Festival

Ratajkowski recently stepped out in the shoe style while delivering the commencement address during Hunter University’s 2023 winter commencement ceremony.

Emily Ratajkowski out in New York City on Jan. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Santi / SplashNews.com

When she’s off-duty Ratajkowski will likely complete her looks with white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. She also favors strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Her effortless street style is just the tip of the iceberg. The new mom was recently appointed as the ambassador and creative collaborator of Superga. She joins Hailey Bieber as the face of the Italian footwear brand. The limited range introduces Ratajkowski’s personal spin on the brand’s most iconic styles — the classic 2750 sneaker and the Alpina high-tops.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Emily Ratajkowski’s sleek style evolution.