Emily Ratajkowski Delivers Edgy Street Style In Printed Halter Top With Low-Rise Cargo Pants & Chunky White Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski gave her spring style a sporty boost for her latest outing. The supermodel and activist was spotted out in New York City on Friday.

Ratajkowski’s street style received an edgy upgrade as she stepped out in a red printed halter top. The cropped piece had thick straps, a plunging scooped neckline and a small circle cutout at the center. The “Gone Girl” star teamed her top with low-rise baggy tan cargo pants.

Emily Ratajkowski out in New York City on April 21, 2023. CREDIT: Said Elatab / SplashNews.com

To amp up her look, Ratajkowski accessorized with dark sunglasses and carried a brown leather shoulder bag. She added a collection of jewelry including gold hoop earrings, layered necklaces, a watch and midi rings. The “My Body” author let tapered bangs frame her face and she clipped the rest of her hair up in the back.

When it came down to the shoes, Ratajkowski boosted her height with a pair of white sneakers. The actress’ style had a thick tongue, laces and chunky outsole.

White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Emily Ratajkowski out in New York City on April 21, 2023. CREDIT: Said Elatab / SplashNews.com

When she’s off-duty Ratajkowski will likely complete her looks with white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. She also favors strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Her effortless street style is just the tip of the iceberg. She was also appointed as the ambassador and creative collaborator of Superga. She joins Hailey Bieber as the face of the Italian footwear brand. The limited range introduces Ratajkowski’s personal spin on the brand’s most iconic styles — the classic 2750 sneaker and the Alpina high-tops.

