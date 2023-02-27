Emily Ratajkowski Styles Oversized Leather Jacket With Olive Green Pleated Trousers & White Sneakers

Emily Ratajkoswki gave a lesson in layering while out in New York City on Feb. 27. The supermodel and activist stepped out in cozy street style to run errands around the Big Apple.

For the outing, Ratajkowski wore an oversized dark red leather coat. Underneath, she wore a mustard jacket with a black crop top. She teamed the pieces with pleated olive green trousers.

Emily Ratajkowski out in New York City on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Emily Ratajkowski out in New York City on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To amp up her look, the “Gone Girl” actress accessorized with orange paperclip earrings, a statement choker necklace and dark retro sunglasses. She carried a black leather handbag along with her iPhone and a plastic cup.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s sneakers while out in New York City on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Ratajkowski styled her hair in a straight and let her tapered bangs frame her face. Sticking to a cozy street style moment, the media personality completed her look with soft glam and sneakers. The shoe style featured cream uppers with a tan midsole and a rigged outsole for greater comfort and traction.

Emily Ratajkowski out in New York City on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When she’s off-duty Ratajkowski will likely complete her looks with white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. She also favors strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Her effortless street style is just the tip of the iceberg. The new mom was recently appointed as the ambassador and creative collaborator of Superga. She joins Hailey Bieber as the face of the Italian footwear brand. The limited range introduces Ratajkowski’s personal spin on the brand’s most iconic styles — the classic 2750 sneaker and the Alpina high-tops.

