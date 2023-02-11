Emily Ratajkowski Suits Up in Sparkling Blazer Dress and Lug Sole Boots at Jonathan Simkhai’s NYFW Show

Emily Ratajkowski attended Jonathan Simkhai’s fall 2023 show at 180 Maiden Lane yesterday in New York. Ratajkowski also walked the runway show.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Jonathan Simkhai show during New York Fashion Week at 180 Maiden Lane on Feb. 10, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The “Gone Girl” star wore an oversized black blazer dress, most likely from Jonathan Simkhai, with broad squared-off shoulders, lengthy sleeves, and a crystal emblazoned geometric pattern. The blazer dress was a boxy, all-encompassing style that offered up a bit of bling. Ratajkowski wore her hair wet and slicked back out of her face. She did not appear to be wearing any accessories.

On her feet, the runway regular stepped into what appeared to be lug sole ankle-length black leather boots with squared-off toes and a glossy finish. The sleek pair streamlined Ratajkowski’s silhouette while the thick soles they boasted offered the 5′ 7 star a small boost in height. Lug sole boots are a popular choice for many, including Ratajkowski. The style is rugged and sturdy, offering the wearer ease of movement in a fashionable non-slip style perfect for almost any occasion.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the new mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.

