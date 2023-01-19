Emily Ratajkowski Amps Up Cap & Gown With Snakeskin Boots To Deliver Winter Commencement Address at Hunter College

Emily Ratajkowski brought her bold style to Hunter University in New York City on Jan. 19. The supermodel and activist delivered the commencement address during the 2023 winter commencement ceremony.

Ratajkowski was dressed in the school’s signature colors. The “My Body” author donned a floor-length gown and matching cap. The gown featured long oversized sleeves, a white collar, zipper detailing at the center and a split near the hem. Underneath her gown, she wore black flare-leg trousers.

Emily Ratajkowski delivers the winter commencement address at Hunter College on Jan. 19, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Ratajkowski styled her hair straight underneath her cap. For glam, she went with a dust of blush and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Gone Girl” actress gave her wardrobe a vibrant finish with red crocodile boots. The silhouette peaked out underneath her pants and appeared to include an elongated square toe and was accented with a black design throughout.

Related Jenna Ortega Goes All-Black in Leather Jacket & Towering Heels During Paris Fashion Week Rita Wilson Channels Rocker Glam in Leather Jacket & Platform Pumps on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Lenny Kravitz Serves '60s Style in Sheer Top With Flare-Leg Trousers & Square-Toe Boots at 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere

Boots are an essential shoe style to have in your wardrobe during the cold months. They provide endless versatility and give any outfit a sealed touch.

Emily Ratajkowski delivers the winter commencement address at Hunter College on Jan. 19, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

When she’s off-duty Ratajkowski will likely complete her looks with white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. She also favors strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Her effortless street style is just the tip of the iceberg. The new mom was recently appointed as the ambassador and creative collaborator of Superga. She joins Hailey Bieber as the face of the Italian footwear brand. The limited range introduces Ratajkowski’s personal spin on the brand’s most iconic styles — the classic 2750 sneaker and the Alpina high-tops.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Emily Ratajkowski’s sleek style evolution.