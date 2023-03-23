Emily Ratajkowski Keeps it Casual in Jogger Pants & Timberland Boots With Son Sylvester in NYC

Emily Ratjkowski went with a cozy but cool ensemble for her latest outing.

The model stepped out in New York City on Wednesday. She carried her son, Sylvester, as well as a few shopping bags. For the mother-son outing, Ratajkowski wore an indigo hooded sweatshirt with red and yellow lettering across the front.

Ratajkowski is seen out for a walk on March 22 in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

The model added black jogger pants to the hoodie that tapered in at the ankle. She accessorized with black sunglasses and carried a small purse.

Ratajkowski rounded out her look with the Classic Timberland Boot. The silhouette ran up along her ankle, with padded leather collars for a comfortable fit around the ankle and a rubber lug sole for traction.

The Timberland Basic 6-Inch Boot was designed more than 40 years ago and remains a best-seller today, with tireless waterproof performance and instantly recognizable work-boot styling. They are classic for a reason; crafted from premium leather they are made with the waterproof seam-sealing that helps to keep your feet dry. This waterproof lace-up silhouette has a padded collar for added comfort and is built to feel sturdy on the job and during your downtime.

Ratajkowski is seen out for a walk on March 22 in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

