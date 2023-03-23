×
Emily Ratajkowski Keeps it Casual in Jogger Pants & Timberland Boots With Son Sylvester in NYC

By Tara Larson
Emily Ratjkowski went with a cozy but cool ensemble for her latest outing.

The model stepped out in New York City on Wednesday. She carried her son, Sylvester, as well as a few shopping bags. For the mother-son outing, Ratajkowski wore an indigo hooded sweatshirt with red and yellow lettering across the front.

emily ratajkowski, emrata, nyc. hoodie, cargo pants, joggers, timberland boots
Ratajkowski is seen out for a walk on March 22 in New York City.
CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

The model added black jogger pants to the hoodie that tapered in at the ankle. She accessorized with black sunglasses and carried a small purse.

Ratajkowski rounded out her look with the Classic Timberland Boot. The silhouette ran up along her ankle, with padded leather collars for a comfortable fit around the ankle and a rubber lug sole for traction.

The Timberland Basic 6-Inch Boot was designed more than 40 years ago and remains a best-seller today, with tireless waterproof performance and instantly recognizable work-boot styling. They are classic for a reason; crafted from premium leather they are made with the waterproof seam-sealing that helps to keep your feet dry. This waterproof lace-up silhouette has a padded collar for added comfort and is built to feel sturdy on the job and during your downtime.

emily ratajkowski, emrata, nyc. hoodie, cargo pants, joggers, timberland boots
Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

