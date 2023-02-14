Emily Ratajkowski Closes Tory Burch’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show in Deconstructed Bustier & Sharp Pumps

Emily Ratajkowski brought Tory Burch’s fall 2023 runway show to a sleek close during New York Fashion Week.

On Monday night, Ratajkowski ended Burch’s fashion show at Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank in New York City, wearing an all-black outfit. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless corset-style top with a paneled base, sweetheart neckline and flared satin waist. A pale blue rosette accent topped the buttoned piece with a romantic wink, layered atop a stretchy black midi skirt for a ’90s appeal.

Emily Ratajkowski walks in Tory Burch’s fall 2023 fashion show at Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: RODIN BANICA 2023

Ratajkowski’s outfit was layered atop black fishnet tights for a sultry finish, as well as thin layered silver earrings and ear climbers — some punctuated with large gleaming crystals for a glamourous edge.

Related Teyana Taylor Goes Red-Hot in Dramatic Leather Coat & Pointy Shoes at LaQuan Smith's Fall 2023 NYFW Show Julia Fox Gets Futuristic in Metal Breastplate, Eye Patch & Clear Heels at LaQuan Smith's Fall 2023 NYFW Show Suki Waterhouse Pops in Sheer Top & Yellow Heels at Tory Burch's Fall 2023 NYFW Show

When it came to footwear, Ratajkowski’s outfit was finished with a set of sharp leather pumps. Her style included smooth, glossy black uppers with triangular toes. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height boosted the pair as well, providing Ratajkowski with a sleek height boost on the runway.

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s Burch pumps on the runway. CREDIT: RODIN BANICA 2023

Tory Burch’s fall 2023 runway show took place during New York Fashion Week. Held in the Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank in downtown New York City, the occasion featured a range of minimalist ensembles inspired by deconstruction and wardrobe staples. The show also included a star-studded front row and runway, attended by Lori Harvey, Lana Condor, Maddie Ziegler, Claire Foy and Ashley Graham, with models including Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk.

(L-R): Claudia Sulewski, Maddie Ziegler, Lana Condor, Ashley Graham and Halima Aden attend Tory Burch’s fall 2023 fashion show at Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for WWD

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

PHOTOS: Discover Tory Burch’s fall 2022 collection in the gallery.