Emily Ratajkowski Serves Retro Street Style in Oversized Leather Jacket & Converse Sneakers With Eric Andre in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski gave her casual street style an edgy upgrade while out in New York City today. The supermodel was spotted strutting through the streets of the Big Apple with comedian and actor Eric Andre.

For the stroll, Ratajkowski wore an oversized retro leather jacket. She teamed the outerwear with a striped cropped tube top and black high-waist pleated trousers.

(L-R) Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski out in New York City on Feb. 10, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Sticking to a casual style moment, Ratajkowski accessorized with small hoop earrings, a gold choker necklace and cat-eye shades. She clipped her hair up in the back and opted for a fresh face no makeup look.

Completing the “My Body” author’s look was a pair of black Converse sneakers. The silhouette features fabric lining, rubber outsole and a canvas upper.

(L-R) A closer look at Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski’s sneakers. CREDIT: GC Images

Eric Andre was also casually dressed for the outing. The “Sing 2” star sported a blue Nike hoodie with black sweatpants and the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%2 ‘Dark Sulfur Stadium Green’ sneakers.

(L-R) Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski out in New York City on Feb. 10, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

When she’s off-duty Ratajkowski will likely complete her looks with white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. She also favors strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Her effortless street style is just the tip of the iceberg. She was also appointed as the ambassador and creative collaborator of Superga. She joins Hailey Bieber as the face of the Italian footwear brand. The limited range introduces Ratajkowski’s personal spin on the brand’s most iconic styles — the classic 2750 sneaker and the Alpina high-tops.

