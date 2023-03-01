Emily Ratajkowski Looks Sharp in All-Black Style & Pointy Pumps at Courrèges’ Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Emily Ratajkowski attended Courrèges’ fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday dressed in an all-black ensemble.

Ratajkowski’s look was simple but effective, focused on effortless and clean closet staples with sharp footwear that came together for a low-effort, high-payoff outfit. She styled a black suede jacket with silver buttons and a structured appearance, worn in tandem with black high-waisted pleated trousers and a secondary Courrèges button down.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Courrèges fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the accessories front, Ratajkowski toted a small asymmetric black shoulder bag which she wore with rectangular black sunnies. As for her hair, the model wore her tresses parted down the middle with the ends lightly curled.

On her feet, the runway regular opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps that further aided in the monochrome look of her outfit. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Ratajkowski included.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Courrèges fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.

