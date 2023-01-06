Emily Ratajkowski Goes for Denim-on-Denim in Acid-Washed Jacket & Converse Chuck Taylor Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski took her dog Colombo for walk in edgy style.

The 31-year-old model was photographed today in New York City, while wearing a white cropped top layered with a black zip-up hoodie. She added an acid-washed jean jacket that featured a fur-embellished lining surrounding the cuffs and collar. She paired the look with matching bell-bottom jeans.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog Colombo for a walk in the West Village in New York City on Jan. 6, 2023. CREDIT: Santi / SplashNews.com

Ratajkowski accessorized with black oval sunglasses. She opted for gold-toned jewelry with a pair of hoops, a beaded choker, and a bulky ring. The model kept her dark brown hair in a naturally straight style which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a bare lip.

The “I Feel Pretty” actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars sneakers. The classic shoes featured a white sole with black lining that featured the canvas material filling the rest of the shoe. The sneakers also had a lace-up closure and the infamous All Star patch on the side. The original basketball shoe has been around since 1917 and has now become a staple casual footwear piece.

Chuck Taylor All Star Classic CREDIT: Converse

Ratajkowski was last spotted taking a walk in NYC bringing 90’s nostalgia with a gray mini skirt and New Balance sneakers which she paired with over-the-knee socks. The actress is often seen putting her own twist on past decade styles. She does favor pieces that channel Y2K style. Ratajkowski’s shoe closet is filled with timeless silhouettes. When she’s not walking the runway for designer brands like Versace and Marc Jacobs, she is mostly seen in a comfy pair of sneakers from brands like Vans and New Balance. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, Ratajkowski often slips into a pair of strappy sandals, pointed-toe boots, or knee-high boots from labels like Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

PHOTOS: Emily Ratajkowski’s Style Evolution