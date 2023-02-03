Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Wavy Banged Bob With Fuzzy Coat & Sharp Boots at Marc Jacobs Runway Show

Emily Ratajkowski revealed her latest hair transformation at the Marc Jacobs spring 2023 runway show in New York City last night. The supermodel and activist showed off her new bob and bangs at the high fashion affair. Ratajkowski’s new hairdo made its debut in a darker shade and was styled in tousled curls.

The “Gone Girl” star’s hairstyle was complemented with a brown zip-up jacket that featured shaggy accents on the sleeves, a fuzzy gray collar and an elastic waistband. Ratajkowski paired her coat with a camel-colored sheer top and brown high-waist trousers.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Marc Jacobs Runway Show 2023 at the Park Avenue Armory on Feb. 2, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Marc Jacobs Runway Show 2023 at the Park Avenue Armory on Feb. 2, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

To place more emphasis on her look, Ratajkowski opted for minimal accessories and rounded out the look with soft glam.

Finishing Ratajkowski’s wardrobe was a sharp set of black boots. The silhouette peaked out underneath her plants and had an elongated pointed toe.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Marc Jacobs Runway Show 2023 at the Park Avenue Armory on Feb. 2, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

When she’s off-duty Ratajkowski will likely complete her looks with white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. She also favors strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Her effortless street style is just the tip of the iceberg. The new mom was recently appointed as the ambassador and creative collaborator of Superga. She joins Hailey Bieber as the face of the Italian footwear brand. The limited range introduces Ratajkowski’s personal spin on the brand’s most iconic styles — the classic 2750 sneaker and the Alpina high-tops.

