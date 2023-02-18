×
Elsa Hosk Is Extra Preppy in Pleated Skirt and Plush Ugg Slippers

By Amina Ayoud
Elsa Hosk shared a slideshow of photos to her Instagram yesterday, spotlighting her outfit of the day.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel opted for a slightly preppy look comprised of a bright red cropped polo which she wore with a gray plaid mini skirt which she belted. Overtop it all, Hosk wore a oversized blazer in a creamy neutral shade. The boxy blazer offered Hosk a shapeless silhouette On the accessories front, the runway regular toted what appeared to be an Hermes “Togo” Birkin 30 made of a tan leather with it’s signature lock detailing and gold hardware. As for her hair, Hosk gathered her blond tresses into an updo, leaving front-facing pieces out to frame her face.

When it came to footwear, Hosk slip into a pair of Ugg’s Tasman slippers. The $100 style featured round toes with smooth, lightweight chestnut suede with a rounded embroidered braid opening in red. The set was additionally given a comfort aspect with plush sheepskin lining, as well as ridged outsole and thick platform-esque soles for added traction and balance. The Ugg style, unlike the boot, are low top and slip-on, making for easy wear. They have also become extremely popular among celebrities like Selena Gomez and Kristin Cavallari.

Hosk’s shoe style is wide-ranging, varying from minimalist to bohemian. The model often wears embellished and versatile sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Mach & Mach, Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flat sandals, loafers and heeled boots from brands including Hermes, Piferi, Celine, Vanda Novak and Chanel. Hosk’s sneaker collection also includes a rotation of lace-up pairs from Adidas and New Balance. However, she’s also donned similar styles as the aforementioned from a range of affordable brands, including Vince Camuto, Schutz and PrettyLittleThing.

