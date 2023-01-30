Elsa Hosk Gets Edgy in High-Waist Slit Leather Skirt With Billowy Top & Sharp Pointy Pumps for Helsa Studio

Elsa Hosk gave a monochromatic moment an edgy finish while modeling a new look on Instagram.

The Swedish model and entrepreneur appeared in a video for her brand Helsa Studio, which sees her posing in a leather crop top. The garment had long billowy sleeves, a sharp collar and thick waistband.

Hosk complemented the top with a Helsa Waterbased Faux Leather midi skirt. Retailing for $298, the piece features a zip fly button at the front, a back flap pocket with button closure, side slant pockets and a high slit at the back.

The former Victoria’s Secrets Angel swept her blond tresses behind her ears and slicked her hair back into a bun. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Hosk opted for minimal accessories and soft makeup.

Completing the fashion designer’s outfit was a pair of pointy pumps. The silhouette featured an elongated, triangular pointed-toe, a thin strap across the instep and sat atop a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Hosk’s shoe style is wide-ranging, varying from minimalist to bohemian. The model often wears embellished and versatile sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Mach & Mach, Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flat sandals, loafers and heeled boots from brands including Hermes, Piferi, Celine, Vanda Novak and Chanel.

Hosk’s sneaker collection also includes a rotation of lace-up pairs from Adidas and New Balance. However, she’s also donned similar styles as the aforementioned from a range of affordable brands, including Vince Camuto, Schutz and PrettyLittleThing.