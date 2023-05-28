Elsa Hosk Breezily Enters Summer in Helsa Linen, Dior’s D-Joy Bag and Chanel Loafers

Elsa Hosk brought a warm weather-friendly spin to matching sets this week.

On Saturday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel posed on Instagram in a new photo dump, highlighting the latest pieces from her namesake brand Helsa’s upcoming “High Summer” collection. For the occasion, Hosk strolled against a cloudless sky and palm trees in two of the line’s newest pieces: a beige linen blazer-style jacket with padded shoulders, long sleeves and a split hem, as well as a matching set of pleated shorts that were cuffed at the hems.

Hosk opted to simply complement her outfit with large black sunglasses and a thin gold-buckled black belt, as well as Dior’s new $4,300 Small Lady D-Joy handbag: a black leather quilted top-handle style with gold hardware and a rectangular base, similar to the French brand’s popular Lady handbag line.

When it came to footwear, Hosk completed her ensemble with a set of Chanel loafers. The Helsa founder’s style featured smooth black leather uppers with closed counters and almond-shaped toes, complete with quilted top panels and thin soles. Short heels finished the pair with a walkable base, while the entire set was given a preppy logo-manic finish with small gold metal “CC” logos affixed to the top of penny straps on each toe.

Hosk’s lightweight linen moment followed her viral entrance to the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards in April, where she posed on the red carpet in a slick sequined cutout Monot dress with sculpted silver earrings and stiletto-heeled sandals.

Elsa Hosk attends The Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards on April 23, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

Hosk’s shoe style is wide-ranging, varying from minimalist to bohemian. The model often wears embellished and versatile sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Mach & Mach, Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flat sandals, loafers and heeled boots from brands including Hermes, Piferi, Celine, Vanda Novak and Chanel. Hosk’s sneaker collection also includes a rotation of lace-up pairs from Adidas and New Balance. However, she’s also donned similar styles as the aforementioned from a range of affordable brands, including Vince Camuto, Schutz and PrettyLittleThing.

