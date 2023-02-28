Elsa Hosk Sharply Suits Up in Cream Blazer & Ballet Flats at Dior’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Elsa Hosk attended Dior’s fall 2023 show today during Paris Fashion Week.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s ensemble was comprised of a cream lengthy and boxy double-breasted blazer with squared-off shoulders and a tailored fit. The smart blazer was paired with a coordinating high-waisted maxi skirt.

Elsa Hosk attends the Dior fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

In tandem, Hosk wore a shiny black quilted mini bag featuring silver Dior charms. Similarly, the model wore a Dior charm bracelet encrusted with high-shine diamonds. As for her hair, the Swedish star wore her tresses short and shaggy parted down the middle and curled lightly at the ends.

When it came down to the shoes, Hosk tied her outfit together with a pair of glossy black ballet flats. The silhouette had a thin strap across the ankles and the instep, a round outsole and the French fashion brand’s logo.

A closer look at Elsa Hosk’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The style was especially popular in the noughties, though it has stayed in fashion over the decades for its versatility of wear.

Elsa Hosk attends the Dior fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: GC Images

Hosk’s shoe style is wide-ranging, varying from minimalist to bohemian. The model often wears embellished and versatile sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Mach & Mach, Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flat sandals, loafers and heeled boots from brands including Hermes, Piferi, Celine, Vanda Novak and Chanel.