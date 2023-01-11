Elsa Hosk Styles $99 Brown Motorcycle Jacket With $69 Silk Maxi Skirt & Boots

Elsa Hosk sported a few affordable pieces in her latest Instagram post.

The Victoria’s Secret angel shared a few pictures on her social media on Wednesday. In her carousel, she wore a brown motorcycle jacket from Lioness that retails for $99. The vegan leather jacket featured a worn-in wash and a press stud collar. She paired the jacket with a brown silk maxi skirt, also from Lioness, which retails for $69. Hosk added a light brown shoulder bag to the look.

The model completed her ensemble with a pair of Chanel booties. Her ankle boots were made up of a beige leather material with black Chanel logos covering the shoe. The boots also featured a black pointed toe and a sharp heel that reached nearly 4 inches in height.

Chanel Leather CC Logo Ankle Boots CREDIT: Courtesy of The Luxury Closet

Hosk’s shoe style tends to be wide-ranging, varying from minimalist to bohemian. The model often wears versatile, embellished sandals and pumps on the red carpet from luxury brands including Mach & Mach, Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flat sandals, loafers and heeled boots from brands including Hermes, Piferi, Celine, Vanda Novak and Chanel.

Hosk’s sneaker collection also includes a rotation of lace-up pairs from Adidas and New Balance. However, she’s also donned similar styles as the aforementioned from a range of affordable brands, including Vince Camuto, PrettyLittleThing and Schutz.

Hosk has worked in the fashion industry for several years, starring in campaigns and walking in runway shows for lines like Dior, Versace, Calvin Klein and many more.

