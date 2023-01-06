Elsa Hosk Models Fendi x Tiffany Baguette in Black Sequin Dress & Barefoot on the Beach

Elsa Hosk took to the beach for her a recent social media post.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel posted to her Instagram on Friday. Hosk captioned her post, “Tiffany Blue 🦋 In love with the new @fendi x @tiffanyandco baguette bag #TiffanyXFendi.”

Hosk wore a black sequin dress that reached her ankles in the photos, which were taken by the ocean. The dress featured a high slit up the leg as well as a v-neckline. She paired a dark Fendi vest with mesh paneling over the garment.

However, the star of the show was her bag. She wore a bright blue bag from Tiffany & Co. x Fendi’s collaboration. The baguette bag featured silver hardware. The style has been around for 25 years now, gaining prominence in “Sex and the City” from 1998-2004, when Sarah Jessica Parker’s character was often seen toting one around.

While she opted to go barefoot while on the beach, Hosk’s shoe style tends to be wide-ranging, varying from minimalist to bohemian. The model often wears versatile, embellished sandals and pumps on the red carpet from luxury brands including Mach & Mach, Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flat sandals, loafers and heeled boots from brands including Hermes, Piferi, Celine, Vanda Novak and Chanel.

Hosk’s sneaker collection also includes a rotation of lace-up pairs from Adidas and New Balance. However, she’s also donned similar styles as the aforementioned from a range of affordable brands, including Vince Camuto, PrettyLittleThing and Schutz.

Hosk has worked in the fashion industry for several years, starring in campaigns and walking in runway shows for lines like Dior, Versace, Calvin Klein and many more.

