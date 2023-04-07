Ellie Goulding Gets Edgy in Leather Maxi Skirt & Heeled Buckle Boots

Ellie Goulding stepped out in London styled in a trendy skirt.

The “Burn” singer was seen out and about in London on April 7 before attending the signing of her new album, “Higher Than Heaven.” The album is the fifth studio album of the English songwriter.

While out, Goulding was seen in a long maxi skirt. Her black leather skirt reached her ankles and featured a zipper down the center as well as a large, chunky belt. Long denim skirts recently made their way back in style for some, fueled by the y2k resurgence. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Julia Fox and Jennifer Lopez have been seen in the style.

Goulding seen ahead of her new album ‘Higher Than Heaven’ signing at HMV on April 7 in London. CREDIT: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Goulding added more edge to the outfit with a nude-colored vinyl top. She wore the jacket zipped up and tucked into the skirt. She rounded out the look with black pointed-toe boots. The shoes featured a heel that reached at least 3 inches as well as buckles across the top of the shoe with silver metal closures.

Goulding seen ahead of her new album ‘Higher Than Heaven’ signing at HMV on April 7 in London. CREDIT: Neil Mockford/GC Images

The “Anything Could Happen” singer has gained much attention for her adventurous style choices. For red carpet appearances, she is often seen in embellished pumps or vibrant sandals hailing from top brands like Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. Whether she’s off duty, she tends to gravitate towards edgier pieces of footwear like platform boots.

