Ellie Goulding Wears Sheer Bra Top & Snakeskin Pumps for Grammy Museum Performance

Ellie Goulding was outfitted in a whimsical ensemble while in attendance at “The Drop: Ellie Goulding at The Grammy Museum” yesterday in Los Angeles. The star took the stage for a brief Q&A session and performed a few of her hit songs all while dressed in an Alberta Ferretti spring 2023 look and snakeskin heels.

Ellie Goulding attends The Drop: Ellie Goulding at The Grammy Museum on March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

The “Love Me Like You Do” songstress styled a mostly monochrome look comprised of a leafy green set featuring a bra top and trousers made of sheer leaf-embroidered fabric.

The top half of the British hitmaker’s pants were opaque and likely layered overtop shorts of some kind, offering her more coverage, while the legs were see-through. Overtop the set was a similarly colored trench-style coat, also from Alberta Ferretti. On the accessories front, Goulding wore a plethora of silver earrings which she paired with a few matching metal rings. As for her hair, the performer wore her tresses parted down the middle.

Related Ashley Graham Brings Sleek Glamour at Oscars in Sheer Cutout Dress & Heels for Red Carpet 2023 Ellie Goulding Amps Up Rainy Day Style With Distressed Knitwear & Combat Boots in London Ellie Goulding Debuts New Bangs in Ruffled Top & Square-Toe Boots at BBC Studios

On her feet, Goulding opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of gray, black and white snakeskin pointed-toe pumps that juxtaposed the overall green tones of her ensemble. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Goulding included.

A closer look at Ellie Goulding’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Ellie Goulding attends The Drop: Ellie Goulding at The Grammy Museum on March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

The “Anything Could Happen” singer has gained much attention for her adventurous style choices. For red carpet appearances, she is often seen in embellished pumps or vibrant sandals hailing from top brands like Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. Whether she’s off duty, she tends to gravitate towards edgier pieces of footwear like platform boots.

PHOTOS: See what Ellie Goulding and other stars wore to Emporio Armani’s spring ’18 after party.