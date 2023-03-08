Ellie Goulding Amps Up Rainy Day Style With Distressed Knitwear & Combat Boots in London

Ellie Goulding visited Kiss FM 1 Golden Square in London this Wednesday alongside fellow musical artist Calvin Harris. The duo is currently promoting their new collab song, “Miracle.”

Goulding’s look was comprised of an oversized bright blue sweater featuring a tattered hem that gave the top a highly distressed quality. On bottom, the “Love Me Like You Do” songstress styled high-waisted black denim, also in an oversized style.

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding at Bauer Media at 1 Golden Square on March 08, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images For Bauer Media

As for footwear, Goulding stepped out in black platform combat boots. The utilitarian style featured calf-high leather uppers in a sleek lace-up silhouette, complete with rounded toes and ridged rubber platform soles with reliable non-slip tread. Each shoe seemed to stop just above her ankles and added an edge to Lopez’s outfit while remaining comfortable for longtime wear.

A closer look at Ellie Goulding’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Ellie Goulding arriving at Capital Radio Studios on March 08, 2023 in London. CREDIT: GC Images

The “Anything Could Happen” singer has gained much attention for her adventurous style choices. For red carpet appearances, she is often seen in embellished pumps or vibrant sandals hailing from top brands like Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. Whether she’s off duty, she tends to gravitate towards edgier pieces of footwear like platform boots.

