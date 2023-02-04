Portia de Rossi Re-Wears Zac Posen Wedding Dress to Renew Vows With Ellen DeGeneres in Surprise Star-Studded Party

Ellen DeGeneres was surprised by her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, with a vow renewal ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner on Tuesday. The romantic moment took place at Rossi’s 50th birthday party, marking nearly 15 years after saying their “I do’s” for the first time in 2008.

Sharing the special moment with her fans, DeGeneres posted a video on her YouTube channel showing Rossi re-wearing her wedding gown during the surprise. Her dress was designed by Zac Posen and features a low back, halter neckline, with a peachy tulle skirt that fanned out and onto the floor.

DeGeneres was wearing tan khakis with an argyle sweater in blue and gray worn overtop a collared button-down. The knit was layered underneath what appeared to be a gray zip-up jacket.

Rossi carried two small bouquets of white roses tied together with a ribbon, one of which she passed off to her wife. While officiating the ceremony, Jenner stated “Welcome to Portia’s birthday party, and to the newest home of one of my favorite couples.”

Related Eagles' Jason Kelce & Miles Sanders Go Viral After Touchdown Celebration Dance in Nike Cleats Texas Universities Ban TikTok -- Here's What It Means Target's Viral 'Work From Home' $5,000 Monthly Product Review 'Job Program' Explained

Brandi Carlile was also in attendance and performed “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” after vows were renewed. Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Courteney Cox, Katy Perry, Melissa Etheridge, Orlando Bloom and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all in attendance.

DeGeneres and de Rossi originally married at their home in Beverly Hills on Aug. 16, 2008, in front of 15 guests. Last December, the couple auctioned the two custom-made pairs of sneakers worn by them at the ceremony. Both pairs were cream-colored with baby pink accents — one was similar to Nike’s classic Dunk High style, while the other was comparable to Nike’s Dunk Low silhouette.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Ellen DeGeneres’ red carpet style evolution.